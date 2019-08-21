AfriForum’s hate speech case against Mngxitama postponed
The lobby group approached the Equality Court in Johannesburg after Andile Mngxitama made racial slurs while addressing his supporters in Potchefstroom in the North West last year.
JOHANNESBURG - The hate speech case against Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama brought by AfriForum was postponed to September.
The lobby group approached the Equality Court in Johannesburg after Mngxitama made racial slurs while addressing his supporters in Potchefstroom in the North West in 2018.
The two parties faced off in court earlier on Wednesday where the matter was postponed to rule on whether the media could film the proceedings. But Mngxitama was unhappy with this and has accused AfriForum of using delaying tactics.
“This is total disregard for our courts by a bunch of land thieves who have not accounted for colonisation, apartheid, and genocide. We as the BLF do feel seriously offended by the fact that we are being dragged to court by the people who stole our land.”
AfriForum’s Ernst Roets said the press should be afforded the opportunity to record the entire trial.
“We do have a concern if the case is only covered halfway through, in other words, what BLF is trying to do is to ensure that AfriForum’s arguments are not covered and only when the BLF starts arguing their case then the media can cover it.”
WATCH: BLF to AfriForum: 'Go to hell, go back to Holland'
Popular in Local
-
Court: Seriti commission failed to test arms deal witnesses
-
Equality Court: Gratuitous display of apartheid flag is hate speech
-
JMPD under pressure to explain how Tshegofatso Selahle died in custody
-
Frustration as Palesa Madiba’s alleged killer shows up without a lawyer
-
Take leave or you're fired - DA tells Oudtshoorn mayor
-
South Africans still favour Ramaphosa, Malema not so much, survey finds
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.