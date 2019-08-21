AfriForum’s hate speech case against Mngxitama postponed

The lobby group approached the Equality Court in Johannesburg after Andile Mngxitama made racial slurs while addressing his supporters in Potchefstroom in the North West last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The hate speech case against Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama brought by AfriForum was postponed to September.

The two parties faced off in court earlier on Wednesday where the matter was postponed to rule on whether the media could film the proceedings. But Mngxitama was unhappy with this and has accused AfriForum of using delaying tactics.

“This is total disregard for our courts by a bunch of land thieves who have not accounted for colonisation, apartheid, and genocide. We as the BLF do feel seriously offended by the fact that we are being dragged to court by the people who stole our land.”

AfriForum’s Ernst Roets said the press should be afforded the opportunity to record the entire trial.

“We do have a concern if the case is only covered halfway through, in other words, what BLF is trying to do is to ensure that AfriForum’s arguments are not covered and only when the BLF starts arguing their case then the media can cover it.”

