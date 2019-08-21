8 arrested in Hawks double raid to smash drug network

Suspects have been arrested in Middelburg while the occupant of the house in Diepkloof was apprehended.

JOHANNESBURG - Members from the Hawks are conducting simultaneous operations at a plot in Middelburg and a house in Diepkloof, Soweto with the aim of smashing a drug network.

The Diepkloof house is believed to have been used to manufacture mandrax.

Hawks spokesperson Floyd Ramovha said: “Seven suspects have so far been arrested in Mpumalanga whilst one occupant, a 61-year-old in Diepkloof has been arrested. The house in Diepkloof is used for storage for chemicals used to manufacture mandrax. Investigations are still ongoing.”