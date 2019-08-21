View all in Latest
8 arrested in Hawks double raid to smash drug network

Suspects have been arrested in Middelburg while the occupant of the house in Diepkloof was apprehended.

Packaged drugs found on a plot in Middelburg by the Hawks during a raid in Mpumalanga. Picture: SAPoliceService/Facebook
Packaged drugs found on a plot in Middelburg by the Hawks during a raid in Mpumalanga. Picture: SAPoliceService/Facebook
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Members from the Hawks are conducting simultaneous operations at a plot in Middelburg and a house in Diepkloof, Soweto with the aim of smashing a drug network.

Suspects have been arrested in Middelburg while the occupant of the house in Diepkloof has been apprehended.

The Diepkloof house is believed to have been used to manufacture mandrax.

Hawks spokesperson Floyd Ramovha said: “Seven suspects have so far been arrested in Mpumalanga whilst one occupant, a 61-year-old in Diepkloof has been arrested. The house in Diepkloof is used for storage for chemicals used to manufacture mandrax. Investigations are still ongoing.”

