3 Unisa buildings renamed after Madikizela- Mandela, Lembede & Radipere

JOHANNESBURG - The University of South Africa (Unisa) has named three buildings in its Muckleneuk campus after icons Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Anton Lembede and Professor Simon Radipere.

University vice chancellor Mandla Makhanya said the renaming was part of transformation intended to instil dignity in students who may feel excluded by previous names.

“As we tell them of the history of these icons, they must see it as something we want to be closer to them because our history needs to be rewritten. So that those who have never really felt any real dignity in our own country, must for the time realise that actually, they are human.”