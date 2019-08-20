View all in Latest
WTF? Draft CT by-law proposes fine for swearing on beaches

The proposed by-law stipulates no one making use of coastal zones may use foul language.

Beachgoers cool down at Camps Bay on a hot summer's day. Picture: EWN
Beachgoers cool down at Camps Bay on a hot summer's day. Picture: EWN
7 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town by-law that proposes a fine for swearing on beaches has some cursing the move, but the law is still just in draft form and residents can still comment on its proposals.

The City of Cape Town’s draft coastal by-law is intended to provide for measures for protecting coastal zones and managing public access as well as social behaviour on beaches.

The proposed by-law stipulates no one making use of coastal zones may use foul language. Such zones are described as areas comprising coastal public property and waters and the seashore.

Beachgoers will be liable to a fine if they threaten, obstruct, hinder or use abusive language to an authorised official or a person lawfully accompanying the authorised official.

A person is guilty of an offence if the person contravenes a provision of the by-law. The bill is still in a draft form and will need the full council's approval before it becomes law.

