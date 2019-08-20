Will MDC’s ‘Free Zimbabwe’ campaign protest continue today?
It was the second protest march police have banned in less than a week under what the MDC is calling its Free Zimbabwe Campaign.
HARARE - It’s not yet clear whether the opposition MDC will push on with its planned protests after a Bulawayo Court upheld a police ban on demonstrations.
The biggest question now is what does the MDC do next? Two protests, one on Friday in Harare and another in Bulawayo on Monday, were both banned by police. Both bans were upheld by the courts.
The opposition party said it wanted to have rolling protests with a protest planned for Tuesday. But given the ban by police and the courts, support has run out of steam.
The power situation has improved in Harare since Friday. But as prices continue to rise, it is unlikely to take the edge off public anger. The nation's economic crisis has intensified, and citizens are dealing with rolling power cuts that last as long as 18 hours a day.
