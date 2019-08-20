View all in Latest
Go

Toni Braxton heading to SA in November

Braxton will perform in Johannesburg on 9 November at the Ticketpro Dome and in Cape Town at the Grand Arena, Grandwest Casino on 12 November.

Grammy award winning singer Toni Braxton. Picture: Supplied.
Grammy award winning singer Toni Braxton. Picture: Supplied.
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Get ready to hit those high notes because Grammy award-winning singer Toni Braxton is coming to South Africa.

The singer on Tuesday confirmed the inclusion of South Africa on her As Long As I Live Tour schedule.

Behind timeless hits such as Love Shoulda Brought You Home, Un-Break My Heart and He Wasn’t Man Enough, the multimillion-selling R&B singer hits local soil in November.

Braxton will perform in Johannesburg on 9 November at the Ticketpro Dome and will be in Cape Town at the Grand Arena, Grandwest Casino on 12 November.

Meanwhile, people have reacted with excitement on Twitter:

EVENT INFORMATION:

Johannesburg:

Date: 09 November 2019

Venue: Ticketpro Dome

Time: 7pm

Tickets: R790 - R2880, available at TicketPro.

Cape Town:

Date: 12 November 2019

Venue: Grand Arena, GrandWest

Time: R650 - R1310, available at TicketPro.

Various VIP hospitality packages are available at the Ticketpro Dome.

