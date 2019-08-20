Toni Braxton heading to SA in November
Braxton will perform in Johannesburg on 9 November at the Ticketpro Dome and in Cape Town at the Grand Arena, Grandwest Casino on 12 November.
JOHANNESBURG – Get ready to hit those high notes because Grammy award-winning singer Toni Braxton is coming to South Africa.
The singer on Tuesday confirmed the inclusion of South Africa on her As Long As I Live Tour schedule.
Behind timeless hits such as Love Shoulda Brought You Home, Un-Break My Heart and He Wasn’t Man Enough, the multimillion-selling R&B singer hits local soil in November.
Braxton will perform in Johannesburg on 9 November at the Ticketpro Dome and will be in Cape Town at the Grand Arena, Grandwest Casino on 12 November.
Meanwhile, people have reacted with excitement on Twitter:
Toni Braxton she heard ukuthi umjolo was'nyisa...she's coming to comfort us 90s babies pic.twitter.com/OJ9AKQjUdK— AKA.the.GOAT🇿🇦 (@MfundisoNhlaka1) August 20, 2019
90s babies Toni Braxton is coming to South Africa soon, this is our gig y'all..avengers assemble😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/K9YL0tE55B— LUNA LOVEGOOD (@Precious_Osego) August 20, 2019
@tonibraxton is the Living Legend who sees us !!! World tour means South Africa too OKKKKUUUUUURRR!!😍😊😊😊😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍— PLUS SIZE BARBIE... (@MissBonandy) August 20, 2019
Toni Braxton coming.— Mzamo Shezi (@SheziMzamo) August 20, 2019
Thank you black Jesus! pic.twitter.com/NdMV9A1HuL
"If I never hear I love you now and then...." Breath Again "Toni Braxton"😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qrX1zXquEr— LesEgo (@Thee_Les_ego) August 20, 2019
EVENT INFORMATION:
Johannesburg:
Date: 09 November 2019
Venue: Ticketpro Dome
Time: 7pm
Tickets: R790 - R2880, available at TicketPro.
Cape Town:
Date: 12 November 2019
Venue: Grand Arena, GrandWest
Time: R650 - R1310, available at TicketPro.
Various VIP hospitality packages are available at the Ticketpro Dome.
