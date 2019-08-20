Siphumelele Mzimba murder accused due back in court

The woman is expected to plead on the charges of kidnapping and murder against her.

JOHANNESBURG - A 39-year old woman suspected of killing primary school pupil Siphumelele Mzimba is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

The woman is expected to plead on the charges of kidnapping and murder against her.

At her last court appearance, Mzimba’s parents said they were disappointed that the suspect had not shown remorse.

The woman abandoned her bail application at the last court appearance. Mzimba went missing after visiting a local hairdresser in June.

Her body was found in a bush near her home at the Nazareth township in Pinetown.

The woman suspected of murdering her went missing shortly after Mzimba disappeared but was later found by police in June.

She has been in custody since and will make her fourth court appearance.

Community members and supporters of the Mzimba family are expected to gather in the court on Tuesday.