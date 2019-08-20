SABC heads to court to set aside irregular appointments
Lawyers will file the application at the Labour Court on Tuesday seeking to declare the appointments unlawful and invalid.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is going to the Labour Court in a bid to set aside at least 28 irregular appointments at the public broadcaster.
Lawyers will file the application on Tuesday seeking to declare the appointments unlawful and invalid.
This follows recommendations by the Public Protector and the parliamentary ad hoc committee as well as the SABC's own internal investigation.
SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu: "The ongoing investigation might reveal further irregular appointments. All affected parties will be afforded an opportunity to oppose the application. The SABC remains committed to enforcing sound governance measures aimed at showing full compliance with all its policies."
