Ramaphosa in for a grilling as MPs return to work after 3-week break

It will not be just another week for ordinary MPs, as President Ramaphosa will also expect a rowdy reception when he returns to the assembly to answer questions on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament return to official work on Tuesday after a three-week recess.

There are 31 committee meetings scheduled for the week as well as two plenary sessions in the National Council of Provinces and the National Assembly, where President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to face another possible grilling.

Like in previous answer and question sessions, the president is excepted to answer questions about his CR17 ANC campaign.

This comes amid revelations on bank details relating to his campaign payments to a number of people, including journalists and members of the opposition.

The Portfolio Committee on Justice will also continue with its planned meeting to consider the restoration of advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to office.