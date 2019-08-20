R80k from CR17 campaign was for condolences - Tebogo Mokwele

Tebogo Mokwele and another MP Nkagisang Mokgosi resigned from Parliament and their leadership positions in the EFF after revelations that they accepted R80,000 from the CR17 campaign.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament Tebogo Mokwele said there was nothing sinister about the money she received from Cyril Ramaphosa, saying the president was merely expressing his condolences for bereavement in her family.

Speaking on the Xolani Gwala show earlier on Tuesday, Mokwele said she didn’t ask Ramaphosa for the money.

“For the bereavement, I never asked for the money. It was for condolence from the president, like any other person gave me condolences.”

[Must Read] Statements by Commissars Tebogo Mokwele and Nkagisang Mokgosi pic.twitter.com/OLC3V2naOF — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 20, 2019