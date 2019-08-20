R80k from CR17 campaign was for condolences - Tebogo Mokwele
Tebogo Mokwele and another MP Nkagisang Mokgosi resigned from Parliament and their leadership positions in the EFF after revelations that they accepted R80,000 from the CR17 campaign.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament Tebogo Mokwele said there was nothing sinister about the money she received from Cyril Ramaphosa, saying the president was merely expressing his condolences for bereavement in her family.
Mokwele and another MP Nkagisang Mokgosi resigned from Parliament and their leadership positions in the EFF after revelations that they accepted R80,000 from the CR17 campaign.
Speaking on the Xolani Gwala show earlier on Tuesday, Mokwele said she didn’t ask Ramaphosa for the money.
“For the bereavement, I never asked for the money. It was for condolence from the president, like any other person gave me condolences.”
[Must Read] Statements by Commissars Tebogo Mokwele and Nkagisang Mokgosi pic.twitter.com/OLC3V2naOF— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 20, 2019
EFF Statement On The Resignation of Commissar Mokwele And Mokgosi. pic.twitter.com/9kjpC1QZOY— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 20, 2019
Popular in Politics
-
Ntshavheni: I'm not the only one who received money from CR17 campaign
-
Maimane: Guptas & Zuma were not the first - or last - to capture the state
-
EFF duo 'regret' accepting CR17 money as they quit leadership roles
-
CARTOON: The Whole Truth
-
On UDF's 36th birthday, its birthplace declared WC heritage site
-
Jiba seeks urgent interdict to halt Parly considering decision to fire her
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.