R80k from CR17 campaign was for condolences - Tebogo Mokwele

Tebogo Mokwele and another MP Nkagisang Mokgosi resigned from Parliament and their leadership positions in the EFF after revelations that they accepted R80,000 from the CR17 campaign.

Former EFF Member of Parliament Tebogo Mokwele. Picture: @ntlhapa/Twitter
Former EFF Member of Parliament Tebogo Mokwele. Picture: @ntlhapa/Twitter
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament Tebogo Mokwele said there was nothing sinister about the money she received from Cyril Ramaphosa, saying the president was merely expressing his condolences for bereavement in her family.

Mokwele and another MP Nkagisang Mokgosi resigned from Parliament and their leadership positions in the EFF after revelations that they accepted R80,000 from the CR17 campaign.

Speaking on the Xolani Gwala show earlier on Tuesday, Mokwele said she didn’t ask Ramaphosa for the money.

“For the bereavement, I never asked for the money. It was for condolence from the president, like any other person gave me condolences.”

