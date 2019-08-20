Quick-thinking cop helps nab Blue Route Mall jewellery store robbers

Five men confronted staff at a jewellery store at Blue Route Mall on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The quick response by a policeman who just happened to be at a mall when a gang of robbers struck has seen two suspects locked up.

Five men confronted staff at a jewellery store at Blue Route Mall on Monday.

The latest incident brings to six the number of jewellery shop robberies in the province in recent weeks.

Police said that five armed robbers hit the jewellery store at the mall on Monday. They then tried to flee with an undisclosed amount of goods, but an on-duty police captain, who was at the mall at the time of the heist, spotted the suspects and gave chase.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said that in the process several shots were fired.

"Two of the suspects were stopped and arrested. Once charged they'll appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court. No one was injured."

In a statement, Blue Route Mall management said it was fully cooperating with the police investigation.