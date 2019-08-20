Quick-thinking cop helps nab Blue Route Mall jewellery store robbers
Five men confronted staff at a jewellery store at Blue Route Mall on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - The quick response by a policeman who just happened to be at a mall when a gang of robbers struck has seen two suspects locked up.
Five men confronted staff at a jewellery store at Blue Route Mall on Monday.
The latest incident brings to six the number of jewellery shop robberies in the province in recent weeks.
Police said that five armed robbers hit the jewellery store at the mall on Monday. They then tried to flee with an undisclosed amount of goods, but an on-duty police captain, who was at the mall at the time of the heist, spotted the suspects and gave chase.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said that in the process several shots were fired.
"Two of the suspects were stopped and arrested. Once charged they'll appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court. No one was injured."
In a statement, Blue Route Mall management said it was fully cooperating with the police investigation.
Popular in Local
-
EFF duo 'regret' accepting CR17 money as they quit leadership roles
-
Ntshavheni: I'm not the only one who received money from CR17 campaign
-
CARTOON: The Whole Truth
-
Police accused of doing nothing to stop Orange Grove evictions
-
Claims I abused CR17 funds based on malice - Ntshavheni
-
Kodwa: Ramaphosa unfazed by attacks on him
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.