Pupil stabbed by fellow learner at Stellenbosch school
The Western Cape Education Department confirmed that a grade 8 learner was attacked by a grade 9 pupil at Cloetesville High School.
CAPE TOWN - A pupil was hospitalised after he was stabbed by a fellow learner at a Stellenbosch school.
The incident occurred at Cloetesville High School on Tuesday.
The Western Cape Education Department confirmed that a grade 8 learner was attacked by a grade 9 pupil at the school.
The motive for the attack was unknown.
Provincial education MEC’s spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “The school has indicated that the incident took place during the change of periods and at this stage, they are unsure about what led to the altercation. The school is investigating the matter and the alleged perpetrator has been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing.”
