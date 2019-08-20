Police forced to rely on witnesses in Vaal Mall pepper spray incident

While she sat in her car breastfeeding her four-month-old baby, Itumeleng Tsoeu was pepper-sprayed by an unidentified woman.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News learned on Tuesday that Vanderbijlpark police investigating a racist attack over a parking spot at the Vaal Mall were relying only on witness statements because there was no CCTV footage.

She had accused Tsoeu of not parking correctly and proceeded to call her a baboon.

Police are investigating a common assault case.

“The SAPS managed to get two witness statements with the help of the Vaal Mall office. By the time of the pepper spray incident, the cameras were under maintenance and no footage was available on this said date and time. The obtained witness statements will make our investigation progressive,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Gertrude Makhale.

