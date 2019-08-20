View all in Latest
Police accused of doing nothing to stop Orange Grove evictions

A group of residents went on the rampage on Sunday, unlawfully evicting foreign nationals, accusing them of illegally occupying the houses and of dealing in drugs.

The Orange Grove property where foreign nationals were unlawfully evicted by locals who accused them of illegally occupying homes and of dealing in drugs. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Some foreign nationals in Orange Grove in Johannesburg have accused the police of just looking on while locals illegally invaded their homes and vandalised their belongings.

A group of residents went on the rampage on Sunday, unlawfully evicting foreign nationals, accusing them of illegally occupying the houses and of dealing in drugs.

At least 20 coffins were discovered at one of the properties and were dragged to the streets, along with the furniture.

About 12 people were arrested last week in the same area for public violence.

One man said that he's lost hope in the police.

"How can I trust the police? I'm tired of the police... they didn't do anything. It was like they were watching TV."

Meanwhile, the police's Kay Makhubele has denied the allegations, claiming that the group that illegally evicted the foreign nationals fled when officers arrived on the scene.

"No, it's not true. Last week they were doing the same thing and we arrested 12 [people]. This week, when we arrived there was no one around."

WATCH: Illegal invasions leave Orange Grove residents in fear

