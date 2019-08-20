Police accused of doing nothing to stop Orange Grove evictions

A group of residents went on the rampage on Sunday, unlawfully evicting foreign nationals, accusing them of illegally occupying the houses and of dealing in drugs.

JOHANNESBURG - Some foreign nationals in Orange Grove in Johannesburg have accused the police of just looking on while locals illegally invaded their homes and vandalised their belongings.

At least 20 coffins were discovered at one of the properties and were dragged to the streets, along with the furniture.

About 12 people were arrested last week in the same area for public violence.

One man said that he's lost hope in the police.

"How can I trust the police? I'm tired of the police... they didn't do anything. It was like they were watching TV."

Meanwhile, the police's Kay Makhubele has denied the allegations, claiming that the group that illegally evicted the foreign nationals fled when officers arrived on the scene.

"No, it's not true. Last week they were doing the same thing and we arrested 12 [people]. This week, when we arrived there was no one around."

