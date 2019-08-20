Parliament halts process over Jiba, Mrwebi's positions after legal action

Papers were served on National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s justice committees on Tuesday decided to hold off on considering whether or not President Cyril Ramaphosa was correct to fire former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.

This after Jiba approached the Western Cape High Court for an urgent interdict halting the process.

Jiba wants the process halted until such time as a court rules on her application for a review of Ramaphosa’s decision to fire her and to have the Mokgoro inquiry’s damning findings against her set aside.

Her urgent court bid stayed Parliament’s hand in considering whether she and Mrwebi should be returned to office or remain sacked.

Ramaphosa referred his decision to fire the pair to Parliament, which in terms of the NPA Act must consider his action within 30 days or as soon as reasonably possible.

Both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces' justice committees met on Tuesday to begin that process hoping to conclude by next week. But legal advisers informed them of Jiba’s urgent court bid and they decided to hold off.

Legal advisor Siviwe Njikela told the select committee on justice that Mrwebi wrote to Parliament asking that the process concerning him also be halted, in the light of Jiba’s court action.

“I think the best advice that I can give at this moment is that we have to adopt the same position that we adopted in respect of Advocate Jiba,” Njikela said.

The Western Cape High Court will hear Jiba’s urgent application on Wednesday.