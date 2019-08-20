On UDF's 36th birthday, its birthplace declared WC heritage site

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
Go

On UDF's 36th birthday, its birthplace declared WC heritage site

On this day in 1983, thousands of people gathered at the Rocklands Community Hall for the official launch of the historic UDF.

Allan Boesak, Mohammed Valli Moosa and Cameron Dugmore with Western Cape MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport Anroux Marais. Picture Supplied.
Allan Boesak, Mohammed Valli Moosa and Cameron Dugmore with Western Cape MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport Anroux Marais. Picture Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The birthplace of the United Democratic Front (UDF) is officially being declared a Western Cape heritage site.

The UDF was formed in the Rocklands Community Hall in Mitchells Plain on 20 August 1983.

Founding leaders like Allan Boesak believed in bringing together civic organisations, religious groups, trade unions, and other organisations to fight apartheid.

On this day in 1983, thousands of people gathered at the Rocklands Community Hall for the official launch of the historic UDF.

A plaque is being revealed at the hall on Tuesday to declare the building a provincial heritage site.

Various former UDF leaders along with former UDF provincial interim committee member Cameron Dugmore are attending the event.

Dugmore said: “Seeing Allan Boesak here, and Mohammed Valli Moosa, two of the great national leaders at the time, I think just serves as a time for reflection and I think for a re-commitment and dedication to those principles of non-sexism, non-racism and unity."

Heritage Western Cape and provincial government officials are also attending the event.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA