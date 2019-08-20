On UDF's 36th birthday, its birthplace declared WC heritage site

On this day in 1983, thousands of people gathered at the Rocklands Community Hall for the official launch of the historic UDF.

CAPE TOWN - The birthplace of the United Democratic Front (UDF) is officially being declared a Western Cape heritage site.

The UDF was formed in the Rocklands Community Hall in Mitchells Plain on 20 August 1983.

Founding leaders like Allan Boesak believed in bringing together civic organisations, religious groups, trade unions, and other organisations to fight apartheid.

A plaque is being revealed at the hall on Tuesday to declare the building a provincial heritage site.

Various former UDF leaders along with former UDF provincial interim committee member Cameron Dugmore are attending the event.

Dugmore said: “Seeing Allan Boesak here, and Mohammed Valli Moosa, two of the great national leaders at the time, I think just serves as a time for reflection and I think for a re-commitment and dedication to those principles of non-sexism, non-racism and unity."

Heritage Western Cape and provincial government officials are also attending the event.