On UDF's 36th birthday, its birthplace declared WC heritage site

-
Maimane: Guptas & Zuma were not the first - or last - to capture the statePolitics
-
Former SABC acting board to take SIU security tender report on reviewLocal
-
KZN woman accused of killing Siphumelele Mzimba (10) wants bailLocal
-
On UDF's 36th birthday, its birthplace declared WC heritage sitePolitics
-
Committee set up to probe fraud, corruption at Gauteng municipalitiesLocal
-
Justice Edwin Cameron deserves to be honoured at national level - MogoengLocal
-
Maimane: Guptas & Zuma were not the first - or last - to capture the statePolitics
-
Former SABC acting board to take SIU security tender report on reviewLocal
-
KZN woman accused of killing Siphumelele Mzimba (10) wants bailLocal
-
On UDF's 36th birthday, its birthplace declared WC heritage sitePolitics
-
Committee set up to probe fraud, corruption at Gauteng municipalitiesLocal
-
Justice Edwin Cameron deserves to be honoured at national level - MogoengLocal
Popular Topics
-
On UDF's 36th birthday, its birthplace declared WC heritage sitePolitics
-
Gauteng ANC to meet with top party officials over Makhura's CabinetPolitics
-
Jiba seeks urgent interdict to halt Parly considering decision to fire herPolitics
-
Ntshavheni: I'm not the only one who received money from CR17 campaignPolitics
-
Kodwa: Ramaphosa unfazed by attacks on himPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Whole TruthPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: Disconnect between business & state contributed to Marikana massacreOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Not all journalism is memoirOpinion
-
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: The strength in being Mokgadi Caster SemenyaOpinion
-
Setting the record straight on the EFF case - a letter from Sanef chairOpinion
-
EXTRACT: I am not Zephany, call me MichéOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Asking Ramaphosa to leave over his funders is naiveOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Former SABC acting board to take SIU security tender report on reviewLocal
-
Court orders Denel to pay over UIF, taxes deducted from employee salariesBusiness
-
Annual earnings at Shoprite miss estimatesBusiness
-
Rand pauses recent slide as investors await next trigger eventBusiness
-
Rand falls as investors weigh local, global risksBusiness
-
SABC heads to Labour Court to challenge ‘irregular appointments’Business
Popular Topics
-
'Save our oceans,' Oscar winner Bardem tells UNLifestyle
-
Toni Braxton heading to SA in NovemberLifestyle
-
Gamers risk health in bid to be eSports millionairesLifestyle
-
Chris Brown photographer battery charges droppedLifestyle
-
English town celebrates local hero Ed SheeranLifestyle
-
Elton John blasts relentless character assassination of Harry and MeghanLifestyle
-
Aretha Franklin's estate funding pancreatic cancer researchLifestyle
-
SA recycled enough plastic in 2018 to fuel 200,000 cars for a yearLifestyle
-
HBO's 'Chernobyl' sparks tours, stokes fears in LithuaniaLifestyle
-
'Frightening' Archer won't let-up against Australia, says StokesSport
-
Messi and Ibrahimovic nominated for Fifa goal of the yearSport
-
Man Utd held by Wolves after Pogba's penalty woeSport
-
Moved to Arsenal to experience new challenge, says LuizSport
-
Boks have devised 'right system' for World Cup, says JantjiesSport
-
O'Shea targets Springboks upset after naming Italy squadSport
Popular Topics
CARTOON: The Whole Truth
-
CARTOON: Piling On the PressureBusiness
-
CARTOON: Paying the PriceLocal
-
CARTOON: Political double-speakPolitics
-
CARTOON: Ramaphosa's QuickstepPolitics
-
CARTOON: The political tusslePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Hits Keep ComingPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cold SnapLocal
-
CARTOON: Public OutcryPolitics
-
CARTOON: Johnny Clegg's Final JourneyLocal
- Tue
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 11°C
On UDF's 36th birthday, its birthplace declared WC heritage site
On this day in 1983, thousands of people gathered at the Rocklands Community Hall for the official launch of the historic UDF.
CAPE TOWN - The birthplace of the United Democratic Front (UDF) is officially being declared a Western Cape heritage site.
The UDF was formed in the Rocklands Community Hall in Mitchells Plain on 20 August 1983.
Founding leaders like Allan Boesak believed in bringing together civic organisations, religious groups, trade unions, and other organisations to fight apartheid.
On this day in 1983, thousands of people gathered at the Rocklands Community Hall for the official launch of the historic UDF.
A plaque is being revealed at the hall on Tuesday to declare the building a provincial heritage site.
Various former UDF leaders along with former UDF provincial interim committee member Cameron Dugmore are attending the event.
Dugmore said: “Seeing Allan Boesak here, and Mohammed Valli Moosa, two of the great national leaders at the time, I think just serves as a time for reflection and I think for a re-commitment and dedication to those principles of non-sexism, non-racism and unity."
Heritage Western Cape and provincial government officials are also attending the event.
Timeline
Popular in Politics
-
Ntshavheni: I'm not the only one who received money from CR17 campaign7 hours ago
-
EFF duo 'regret' accepting CR17 money as they quit leadership roles9 hours ago
-
Jiba seeks urgent interdict to halt Parly considering decision to fire her4 hours ago
-
Maimane: Guptas & Zuma were not the first - or last - to capture the state48 minutes ago
-
CARTOON: The Whole Truth9 hours ago
-
Gauteng ANC to meet with top party officials over Makhura's Cabinet4 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.