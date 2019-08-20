On a serious note: Trevor Noah one of the world's best paid comedians

The comedian earned the bulk of his income this year through stand-up. Trevor Noah made more than 70 stops across the world and had his second Netflix special.

JOHANNESBURG – South African comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is officially the fourth highest-paid comedian in the world according to Forbes.

Noah made $28 million (R430 million) in 2018 through various projects.

The comedian earned the bulk of his income this year through stand-up. Despite the demands of hosting a late-night show, Noah made more than 70 stops across the world and had his second Netflix special.

In addition, his 2016 book, Born a Crime, is still ranked No. 1 on the New York Times’ bestseller list for paperback nonfiction.

All earnings estimates are from 1 June 2018 to 1 June 2019. Figures are pretax; fees for agents, managers and lawyers are not deducted. Earnings estimates are based on data from Pollstar Pro as well as interviews with industry insiders.

Kevin Hart was the highest-paid comedian on the list, earning R909 million, followed by Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan.

Amy Schumer is the only woman to make it on to the list.

THE WORLD’S HIGHEST-PAID COMEDIANS IN 2018

1. Kevin Hart $59 million

2. Jerry Seinfeld $41 million

3. Jim Gaffigan $30 million

4. Trevor Noah $28 million

5. Sebastian Maniscalco $26 million

6. Gabriel Iglesias $22 million

7. Amy Schumer $21 million

8. Terry Fator $17 million

9. Jeff Dunham $15 million

10. Aziz Ansari $13 million