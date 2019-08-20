Nxasana: Zuma was adamant that I be removed from office

Mxolisi Nxasana made the submission at the state capture commission on Monday, where he discussed the breakdown in his relationship with the former president which culminated in a R17 million golden handshake.

That decision was reviewed and set aside by the Constitutional Court last year.

The advocate claimed that from the day he was appointed to the prosecuting authority's top job there were plans to have him ousted, which included peddling misinformation to Zuma.

Nxasana said he met with Zuma and presented his side of the story.

“I told him he was misled. It seemed that he was starting to understand me.”

He said it appeared that Zuma had already made up his mind.

“I got the impression that he was being pressured from somewhere to get rid of me. When we spoke, the issue of my fitness was not brought up. Our meetings were about trying to get me to resign.”