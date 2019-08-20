Ntshavheni: I'm not the only one who received money from CR17 campaign
Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has denied claims that she used funds raised for the campaign for personal gain by building a mansion in Thohoyandou.
CAPE TOWN - Two EFF members who've resigned from leadership positions in the party after it was found that they accepted money from the CR17 campaign have described their actions as dishonourable.
Tebogo Mokwele and Nkagisang Mokgosi resigned on Monday night after they admitted to receiving money from Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC presidential campaign.
They also said that they regretted their actions and have stepped down from the party's central command team and Parliament.
[Must Read] Statements by Commissars Tebogo Mokwele and Nkagisang Mokgosi pic.twitter.com/OLC3V2naOF— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 20, 2019
Mokwele and Mokgosi both admitted to each receiving R80,000 from President Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC campaign. They are among a long list of politicians and business people who've been named in leaked emails.
Another high-profile figure caught in the drama is Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
She has denied claims that she used funds raised for the campaign for personal gain by building a mansion in Thohoyandou.
She said that the claims were lies.
"Why am I being targeted? I'm not the only one who received money from the campaign and I've declared that I worked for the campaign and the campaign must be funded. Why is the focus on Khumbudzo Ntshavheni only? Why is the focus not on all other people?"
The fallout from Ramaphosa's campaign donations and other payments are likely to see more people forced to explain their involvement.
