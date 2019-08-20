Murderer Levona Jacobs a danger to herself, society - psychiatrist
CAPE TOWN - A psychiatrist has found convicted murderer Levona Jacobs constitutes a danger to the mental and physical wellbeing of others.
On Tuesday, Valkenberg forensic psychiatrist Professor Sean Kaliski testified about the danger Jacobs poses to society.
The 40-year-old woman - who's been convicted of the murder of two of her relatives - completed a stint at Valkenberg following a High Court order in May that she be sent for observation before sentencing proceedings begin.
Kaliski said during the observation period, Jacobs was guarded and didn't share much of her thoughts and feelings.
In his report, Kaliski said the convicted killer, however, denied having committed the murders - making it impossible for him to evaluate her motives and mental state at the time of committing the crimes.
He said Jacobs tended to be egocentric, manipulative and selfish and her personality profile suggested she has psychopathic and paranoid traits.
The court earlier this year found Jacobs murdered her 47-year-old aunt and 26-year-old cousin in December 2015 in order to gain ownership of her uncle's home. The uncle died in March that year.
The 38-year-old woman smothered the two victims and buried their bodies in their own backyard in Delft.
