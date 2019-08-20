Murder case against WC anti-gang unit member postponed to September

Sergeant Marlon Appollis appeared in the Franschhoek Magistrates Court in Monday in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of fellow anti-gang unit member David Hoffman over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The case against a police officer implicated in the death of a colleague has been postponed to late next month.

The accused and the deceased were both off duty at a braai when the shooting occurred over the weekend.

Hoffman sustained a bullet wound to the head and died on the scene.

Appollis, a former Stellenbosch police detective, faces a charge of culpable homicide in connection with his colleague's death.

Appollis was released on R1,000 bail and is due back in the dock on 26 September.

The director of public prosecutions will, in the meantime, decide whether or not Appollis should face additional charges.

Before being transferred to the anti-gang unit, Appollis probed some of the province’s most high-profile murder cases.

He was the investigating officer in the Henri Van Breda murder trial and the Jason Rohde murder trial. He also investigated the murder and rape of Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius.