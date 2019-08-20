Murder case against WC anti-gang unit member postponed to September
Sergeant Marlon Appollis appeared in the Franschhoek Magistrates Court in Monday in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of fellow anti-gang unit member David Hoffman over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - The case against a police officer implicated in the death of a colleague has been postponed to late next month.
Sergeant Marlon Appollis appeared in the Franschhoek Magistrates Court on Monday in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of fellow anti-gang unit member David Hoffman over the weekend.
The accused and the deceased were both off duty at a braai when the shooting occurred over the weekend.
Hoffman sustained a bullet wound to the head and died on the scene.
Appollis, a former Stellenbosch police detective, faces a charge of culpable homicide in connection with his colleague's death.
Appollis was released on R1,000 bail and is due back in the dock on 26 September.
The director of public prosecutions will, in the meantime, decide whether or not Appollis should face additional charges.
Before being transferred to the anti-gang unit, Appollis probed some of the province’s most high-profile murder cases.
He was the investigating officer in the Henri Van Breda murder trial and the Jason Rohde murder trial. He also investigated the murder and rape of Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius.
Popular in Local
-
EFF duo 'regret' accepting CR17 money as they quit leadership roles
-
CARTOON: The Whole Truth
-
Claims I abused CR17 funds based on malice - Ntshavheni
-
Mother of SA teacher missing in Vietnam 'hopeless' after organ trading claims
-
Krugersdorp Killers should've called themselves 'Elected by Lucifer' – judge
-
‘Get well soon, brother’: SA wishes Robert Marawa speedy recovery
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.