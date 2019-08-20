View all in Latest


Metrorail cancels 27 trains in CT over vandalism

On Sunday, criminals attempted to steal cables in Salt River which triggered a high voltage surge that damaged an equipment room.

Cape Town train station. Picture: @CapeTownTrains/Twitter
Cape Town train station. Picture: @CapeTownTrains/Twitter
18 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail cancelled 27 trains on Tuesday morning, thanks to criminals.

Delays of more than two hours can be expected for the foreseeable future.

On Sunday, criminals attempted to steal cables in Salt River which triggered a high voltage surge that damaged an equipment room.

On Monday cables were also vandalised and stolen between Kentemade and Ysterplaat, as well as Hazendal and Langa.

Metrorail's Richard Walker said: “It impacted all lines coming into Cape Town. The Simons Town and Cape Flats line has been severely impacted. We also had two other cases of vandalism to make things worse.”

