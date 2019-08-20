Medical schemes don't cater for physicians outside cities, inquiry told
The SAPPF presented evidence at the section 59 inquiry in Centurion, which was looking into allegations of racial profiling in the medical profession.
PRETORIA - The South African Private Practitioners' Forum (SAPPF) said the medical schemes coding system used in the country was at the centre of what appeared to be harassment of health practitioners.
The SAPPF presented evidence at the Section 59 inquiry in Centurion on Tuesday, which was looking into allegations of racial profiling in the medical profession.
The forum’s Dr Adri Kok said doctors outside cities suffered the most because the schemes didn’t understand the conditions under which they operated.
The SAPPF said a quarter of its 250 members who were investigated by medical aid schemes were black and Indian, compared to less than 5% who were white.
But Dr Kok said the challenge was that schemes didn’t understand the conditions of physicians outside cities.
“For example, if you have a doctor working in Vryburg in the North West, there is only one physician almost in a 20km radius. They would receive all the patients, so if you look at admissions to hospital, they would appear to be an out layer because of their geographic location rather then that they are abusing the system,” she said.
She said the country should develop its own coding system.
“We have often asked that there should be a South African development to assess the local situation. You can’t use a Johns Hopkins model in South Africa,” Kok said.
The SAPPF said it had successfully mediated on behalf of doctors who were investigated.
