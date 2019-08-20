MDC lashes SADC for 'quiet diplomacy' on Zimbabwe

MDC vice-president Tendai Biti said that they are disappointed by the approach of regional leaders.

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe opposition the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has described as pathetic what it called the quiet diplomacy by Southern African Development Community (SADC) leaders while President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration was denying people the freedom to exercise their democratic rights.

This comes as the police have banned the second planned protest over the country's declining economy and rolling power blackouts.

Last week members of the MDC and other groups clashed with the police.

"The police have taken over and appropriated the rights of our people to demonstrate. The police, for all intents and purposes, have banned the MDC. The goverment of Emmerson Mnangagwa has, for all intents and purposes, suspended the constitution, there is a state of emergency in Zimbabwe."