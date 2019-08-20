Man killed by lions at Pretoria game reserve

Paramedics said the man was attacked by his three lions in their enclosure.

JOHANNESBURG - A man was killed by a lions at the Dinokeng Game Reserve, north of Pretoria.

Paramedics said the man was attacked by his three lions in their enclosure on Tuesday.

“The ambulance personnel arrived moments later only to declare him dead. I don't know what transpired before they arrived,” said Best Care emergency services' spokesperson Xander Loubser.

The lions were later shot dead by staff members.