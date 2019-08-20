Madikizela warns against prematurely implementing Aarto Bill
Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said President Cyril Ramaphosa should have applied his mind before signing the Bill.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said the controversial Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Bill should not be prematurely implemented.
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Bill into law.
The law will, however, be implemented once it has been gazetted with a commencement date.
Madikizela said he has serious concerns regarding the readiness of the Aarto Act.
He said if authorities and municipalities were not ready to implement it, it is more likely to lead to a breakdown of law on the country's roads.
“We think the president was a bit hasty in signing the bill into law. The Joburg and Tshwane municipalities back in 2008 cited a number of challenges with the bill as it is and those challenges were never resolved.”
