KZN woman accused of killing Siphumelele Mzimba (10) wants bail
She has not yet pleaded and on Tuesday morning, she appeared before the Pinetown Magistrates Court via video link from the Westville Prison.
DURBAN - The woman accused of kidnapping and murdering a 10-year-old girl in KwaZulu-Natal now wants to apply for bail.
The 39-year-old woman who had previously abandoned her application has been charged in connection with Siphumelele Mzimba’s murder.
Mzimba’s parents are angry that her alleged killer wants to be freed on bail while her case continues.
They believe their daughter was killed so that her body parts could be harvested for muti.
The little girl’s mother Nosipho Mzimba also believes other people were involved.
“She must reveal the truth, the whole truth, that’s the most important part. Nothing must be suppressed, only the truth must be spoken because if not, then She and those she left behind will continue killing our children.”
Mzimba went missing in June after visiting a local hairdresser; her body was found at a bush near her home days later.
The suspect’s bail application will be heard next Thursday.
