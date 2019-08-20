Kodwa: Ramaphosa unfazed by attacks on him
African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) member Zizi Kodwa said that there was an attempt by some in the ANC, working with the party’s former leaders, to undermine Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency.
Kodwa spoke to Eyewitness News amid a storm of leaked emails and bank statements from Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential campaign.
The Sunday Independent reported about how money generated by Ramaphosa’s campaign was allegedly abused by some campaign leaders.
It also revealed details of the people who donated to the campaign.
Kodwa said that President Ramaphosa was under attack by some people in his own organisation.
"An attempt by some to connive with former leaders who want to undermine the efforts of ANC to the renew itself, to renew the country and to restore confidence."
But he said that the president would not be distracted.
"I can assure you that he is unfazed. This too shall pass."
Kodwa admitted, though, that the influence of money had an ability to undermine democracy in the ANC when it came to contestation.
He said the party’s internal processes to elect leaders would now be reviewed.
