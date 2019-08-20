Justice Edwin Cameron deserves to be honoured at national level - Mogoeng

On Tuesday Cameron bowed out of the apex court marking an end to a 25-year judicial career, which began in the High Court.

JOHANNESBURG - Constitutional Court Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Tuesday said he had recommended Justice Edwin Cameron for a national presidential order for his service to South Africa.

Mogoeng paid tribute to Cameron in his farewell address to the outgoing judge of the ConCourt, saying he had served the country selflessly in his legal work and his activism.

The Chief Justice also praised Cameron for disclosing his HIV positive status in 1999, giving renewed hope to those who were oppressed by the virus that was highly stigmatised at the time.

On Tuesday, Cameron bowed out of the apex court, marking an end to a 25-year judicial career which began in the High Court.

Mogoeng said Cameron should be honoured.

“Justice Edwin Cameron deserves to be honoured at a national level, to be recognised by this country for the critical role, the catalytic role, that he played in making antiretrovirals available to the multitudes, in liberating many,” he said.

