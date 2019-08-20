Justice Edwin Cameron deserves to be honoured at national level - Mogoeng
On Tuesday Cameron bowed out of the apex court marking an end to a 25-year judicial career, which began in the High Court.
JOHANNESBURG - Constitutional Court Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Tuesday said he had recommended Justice Edwin Cameron for a national presidential order for his service to South Africa.
Mogoeng paid tribute to Cameron in his farewell address to the outgoing judge of the ConCourt, saying he had served the country selflessly in his legal work and his activism.
#Cameron Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng honouring Justice Edwin Cameron. AJ pic.twitter.com/m7qevMvb0K— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 20, 2019
The Chief Justice also praised Cameron for disclosing his HIV positive status in 1999, giving renewed hope to those who were oppressed by the virus that was highly stigmatised at the time.
On Tuesday, Cameron bowed out of the apex court, marking an end to a 25-year judicial career which began in the High Court.
Mogoeng said Cameron should be honoured.
“Justice Edwin Cameron deserves to be honoured at a national level, to be recognised by this country for the critical role, the catalytic role, that he played in making antiretrovirals available to the multitudes, in liberating many,” he said.
WATCH: Special ConCourt sitting for retiring Justice Edwin Cameron
Popular in Local
-
Family left distraught after Shiraaz Mohamed begs for life in latest video
-
Ntshavheni: I'm not the only one who received money from CR17 campaign
-
Quick-thinking cop helps nab Blue Route Mall jewellery store robbers
-
Jiba seeks urgent interdict to halt Parly considering decision to fire her
-
Mixed reaction to signing of Aarto Bill
-
EFF duo 'regret' accepting CR17 money as they quit leadership roles
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.