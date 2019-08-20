Jiba seeks urgent interdict to halt Parly considering decision to fire her

Jiba wants the process put on hold because she has gone to court seeking a review of Ramaphosa’s decision to sack her and also to set aside the findings of the Mokgoro Commission, which recommended that she and her former NPA colleague, Lawrence Mrwebi, be dismissed.

CAPE TOWN - Axed National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) official Nomgcobo Jiba has gone to court to urgently interdict Parliament from deciding whether President Cyril Ramaphosa was correct to fire her or whether she should be restored to office.

Jiba wants the process put on hold because she has gone to court seeking a review of Ramaphosa’s decision to sack her and also to set aside the findings of the Mokgoro Commission, which recommended that she and her former NPA colleague, Lawrence Mrwebi, be dismissed.

At the same time, Mrwebi has asked Parliament to stay its process pending the outcome of the interdict hearing, which is set down for the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

Parliament’s select committee on justice has decided to hold off on considering whether or not discredited former NPA officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi should get their jobs back.

That’s on the basis of input from parliamentary legal adviser Siviwe Njikela when the committee met on Tuesday morning.

"Yesterday then we were served with a court application by Advocate Jiba’s attorney wherein now they make an urgent application to the Western Cape High Court for an interdict to stop the process of Parliament to consider the matter of Advocate Jiba."

ANC member China Dodovu argued that the committee should await the outcome – the High Court is to hear Jiba’s interdict application tomorrow. DA member George Michalakis disagreed, but the committee decided to await the court’s finding.

