International Relations Dept says probe into missing SA teachers ongoing

CAPE TOWN - The International Relations Department said that an investigation into two missing South African men in Vietnam was ongoing.

No leads have emerged since Mushfiq Daniels and John Bothma disappeared months ago.

The department was not willing to speculate on claims made by NGO Gift of the Givers that the teachers may have fallen victim to organ trafficking syndicate s.

Dirco’s Clayson Monyela said the department had been in touch with the embassy in Hanoi as it worked with officials in Vietnam to find the missing men.

However, there was no word or confirmation on the theory by Gift of the Givers that the men were kidnapped by an organ trafficking ring.

The NGO's Imtiaz Sooliman said all evidence pointed to this, in light of a major bust of a syndicate earlier this year, in which several arrests were made in that country.

At the same time Bothma's mother, Coleen, said she was devastated by the theory.

“I feel so hopeless, I miss him so much. It’s been three months since we last made contact.”

She's still trying to raise funds to go to Vietnam to help find her son.