Inquiry into racial profiling by medical schemes to resume

The first sitting two weeks ago heard startling allegations of how investigators hired by medical schemes terrorised practitioners.

JOHANNESBURG - The Section 59 inquiry into allegations of racial profiling by medical schemes resumes in Centurion on Tuesday morning.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi’s panel will hear from practitioners including dentists, optometrists and psychiatrists.

The inquiry has heard from various health practitioners and associations who alleged that medical schemes had become prosecutors and judges and they unilaterally decided that they were guilty of fraudulent claims.

They accused them of arbitrarily deciding when to pay or withholding payments altogether.

But medical schemes said they lost R22 billion annually through practitioners who made fraudulent claims.

Schemes said that pharmacists swapped medicines for groceries, dentists claimed gold teeth as normal dentistry, and optometrists claimed for designer sunglasses.

The hearings are expected to go on until the end of September when the panel will determine whether black and Indian practitioners were targeted as alleged.