Gauteng ANC to meet with top party officials over Makhura's Cabinet

Last month, the ANC ordered Gauteng Premier David Makhura to make changes to his Cabinet in line with the organisation’s resolution that provinces led by men must have 60% women in the Cabinet.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng said it would meet with the party’s top officials soon to discuss the difficulty of implementing the national executive committee (NEC)’s decision for the premier to axe one male MEC from his Cabinet in favour of a female appointment.

The provincial party told Eyewitness News on Monday that the ANC’s acting spokesperson Dakota Legwete wasn’t telling the truth when he said that Gauteng Premier David Makhura had until yesterday to replace the male MEC with a woman.

Makhura resorted to a 50/50 gender representation instead.

The ANC in Gauteng is at odds with its mother body.

The party’s acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete told Eyewitness News last week that Makhura had no choice but to axe one male MEC as soon as possible and report back to the party’s leadership yesterday.

This was not done.

Gauteng ANC secretary Jacob Khawe said this issue was complex.

"We compromise the alliance, the youth, the expertise, the qualifications..."

He said that the provincial party would now meet with top officials.

"We've also asked the SG that we want a meeting with the office-bearers, so we followed the same route that we followed when we came to this decision."

Khawe said that they still believed there was room to negotiate with the top officials to find another way forward.

The ANC said last week that there was no room for engagements.