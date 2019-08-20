Former SABC acting board to take SIU security tender report on review

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
Go

Former SABC acting board to take SIU security tender report on review

Former board members responded to the Special Investigating Unit’s report, which found irregularities in the awarding of the security tender.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) former interim board maintained that it acted based on legal advice at all times when it appointed Mafoko Security Company.

On Tuesday, the former board members responded to the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) report, which found irregularities in the awarding of the security tender.

The SIU also found the board had overruled its own supply chain processes and failed to act in the interest of the public broadcaster.

Former interim board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama spoke at a press conference in Sandton.

“The members of the former interim board of the SABC have made the decision and have announced that we will take the report of the SIU on review for the following reasons: the SIU recommendations are fatally flawed, legally, and contain material errors of fact,” she said.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA