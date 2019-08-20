Former SABC acting board to take SIU security tender report on review
Former board members responded to the Special Investigating Unit’s report, which found irregularities in the awarding of the security tender.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) former interim board maintained that it acted based on legal advice at all times when it appointed Mafoko Security Company.
On Tuesday, the former board members responded to the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) report, which found irregularities in the awarding of the security tender.
The SIU also found the board had overruled its own supply chain processes and failed to act in the interest of the public broadcaster.
Former interim board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama spoke at a press conference in Sandton.
“The members of the former interim board of the SABC have made the decision and have announced that we will take the report of the SIU on review for the following reasons: the SIU recommendations are fatally flawed, legally, and contain material errors of fact,” she said.
