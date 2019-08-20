Family left distraught after Shiraaz Mohamed begs for life in latest video
Shiraaz Mohamed was taken hostage more than two years ago while travelling with the humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers on a relief mission to Syria.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of South African photographer Shiraaz Mohamed said that they're too distraught to comment on the latest video, purportedly showing him pleading for his life.
Mohamed was taken hostage more than two years ago while travelling with the humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers on a relief mission to Syria.
Four months ago, his captors demanded $1.5 million for his release.
In June, the aid group said it was withdrawing from negotiations with the kidnappers, saying the family had roped in a second party to help secure their son’s freedom.
A seemingly frightened and worn down man who identifies himself as Mohamed shivers as a man dressed in a military uniform shaves his beard.
Mohamed looks into the camera filming him from a small room, which seems to be where he's being kept in captivity.
He pleads for help, explaining his difficult living conditions.
When Eyewitness News tried to contact the family, they refused to speak on the matter, saying they were too heartbroken.
