Ex-FS Agri official denies mismanagement claims over Vrede dairy farm matter
Peter Thabethe is testifying at the state capture commission, where he is being questioned about his involvement in the failed project.
PRETORIA - The former head of the Free State Agriculture Department has denied the allegation of mismanagement when he signed off on the department’s commitment to fund the disastrous Vrede dairy farm project.
Peter Thabethe was testifying at the state capture commission, where he was questioned about his involvement in the failed project.
What was supposed to have benefited emerging farmers was instead used as a vehicle to siphon millions of rands into companies linked to the Guptas.
Advocate Leah Gcabashe read from the Public Finance Management Act which requires an accounting officer not to commit a department to liability without first being allocated funds.
“Due to signing the agreement, it committed the department to obligations and money that had not been appropriated to meet those obligations. Do you agree with me?”
Thabethe responded: “Chair, the agreement had been agreed upon. You agree and allocate the money.”
The evidence revealed that Thabethe signed off on the project before obtaining approval and a budget.
WATCH: State capture inquiry proceedings on 20 August 2019
Popular in Local
-
Ntshavheni: I'm not the only one who received money from CR17 campaign
-
Family left distraught after Shiraaz Mohamed begs for life in latest video
-
Mixed reaction to signing of Aarto Bill
-
EFF duo 'regret' accepting CR17 money as they quit leadership roles
-
Quick-thinking cop helps nab Blue Route Mall jewellery store robbers
-
Jiba seeks urgent interdict to halt Parly considering decision to fire her
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.