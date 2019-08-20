eThekwini opposition councillors stage walkout over removed ANC members

Opposition councillors were unhappy that ANC executive council members were presiding over the meeting, despite being redeployed last week.

DURBAN - Opposition parties in the eThekwini council staged a walkout from an executive committee meeting, which collapsed the session and led to a postponement.

Opposition councillors were unhappy that the African National Congress (ANC) executive council members were presiding over the meeting on Tuesday, despite being redeployed last week.

The Inkatha Freedom Party and Democratic Alliance (DA) executive councillors at the municipality were demanding clarity from the ANC on the replacement of councillors who were removed from the executive committee.

DA eThekwini caucus leader Nicole Graham said they would not be able to hold executive council meetings until the ANC provided details on the matter.

“The ANC was insistent that it’s an internal matter and were unable to give us any clarity. Effectively, this is not an ANC internal matter, it’s about the future of this city and leadership that will be able on its mandate to the people.”

Meanwhile, eThekwini acting Mayor Fawzia Peer said Tuesday’s walkout would not affect the day-to-day running of the municipality.

The ANC was expected to announce Zandile Gumede’s replacement as eThekwini mayor soon.