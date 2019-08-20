EFF duo 'regret' accepting CR17 money as they quit leadership roles

Tebogo Mokwele and Nkagisang Mokgosi resigned from the party's central command team and Parliament on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Two Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members who've now resigned from their leadership positions after media reports revealed they had accepted money from President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign say they regret their actions.

Reports by City Press and Sunday Independent have revealed lists of donors and beneficiaries including ministers and business people.

In their statements, Mokwele and Mokgosi both admitted to each receiving R80,000 from accounts linked to Ramaphosa's African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign.

They both also indicate that they would like to retain their EFF memberships.