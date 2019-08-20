EFF duo 'regret' accepting CR17 money as they quit leadership roles
Tebogo Mokwele and Nkagisang Mokgosi resigned from the party's central command team and Parliament on Monday night.
JOHANNESBURG - Two Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members who've now resigned from their leadership positions after media reports revealed they had accepted money from President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign say they regret their actions.
Tebogo Mokwele and Nkagisang Mokgosi resigned from the party's central command team and Parliament on Monday night.
Reports by City Press and Sunday Independent have revealed lists of donors and beneficiaries including ministers and business people.
In their statements, Mokwele and Mokgosi both admitted to each receiving R80,000 from accounts linked to Ramaphosa's African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign.
They both also indicate that they would like to retain their EFF memberships.
[Must Read] Statements by Commissars Tebogo Mokwele and Nkagisang Mokgosi pic.twitter.com/OLC3V2naOF— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 20, 2019
Popular in Politics
-
Claims I abused CR17 funds based on malice - Ntshavheni
-
Kodwa: The R50k from CR17 campaign wasn’t buying my support
-
ANC, SACP at loggerheads over interim WC PEC
-
Nxasana: Zuma interference in NPA resulted in my departure
-
Thabo Mbeki: ANC has bigger problem around money
-
EFF: Mokwele's R40k proves Ramaphosa knew about ANC CR17 donations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.