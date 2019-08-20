Delft CPF tired of govt’s ‘excuses,’ calls for CCTV cameras over crime rate
The suburb had the highest weekend murder rate in the city. Five people were killed between Friday and Sunday.
CAPE TOWN - The Delft community policing forum said there was an urgent need for CCTV cameras in the area.
Despite the deployment of the military and a law enforcement neighbourhood safety team, violent crime seems to be on the up.
The forum’s Charles George said: “We have over 120,000 households that really want it. There’s no appetite from the government to do this. There are a lot of excuses and red tape. We have schools where these cameras can be installed.”
