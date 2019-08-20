Delft CPF tired of govt’s ‘excuses,’ calls for CCTV cameras over crime rate

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
Go

Delft CPF tired of govt’s ‘excuses,’ calls for CCTV cameras over crime rate

The suburb had the highest weekend murder rate in the city. Five people were killed between Friday and Sunday.

FILE: Police block the section leading to a Delft taxi rank. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
FILE: Police block the section leading to a Delft taxi rank. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
50 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Delft community policing forum said there was an urgent need for CCTV cameras in the area.

The suburb had the highest weekend murder rate in the city. Five people were killed between Friday and Sunday.

Despite the deployment of the military and a law enforcement neighbourhood safety team, violent crime seems to be on the up.

The forum’s Charles George said: “We have over 120,000 households that really want it. There’s no appetite from the government to do this. There are a lot of excuses and red tape. We have schools where these cameras can be installed.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA