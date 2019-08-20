Committee set up to probe fraud, corruption at Gauteng municipalities
Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile said the committee would investigate and act on corrupt activities.
JOHANNESBURG - A committee has been set up to investigate allegations of fraud, maladministration, and corruption in Gauteng municipalities.
This was announced by Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile on Tuesday morning.
Maile cited the Auditor-General’s report on municipalities as a cause for concern, saying that action needed to be taken before it was too late. He said nine out of 11 municipalities in the province ran the risk of being dysfunctional.
The MEC said the committee would investigate and act on corrupt activities.
“The terms of reference of the committee will be to inquire, making findings, report to the MEC concerning the following, guided by the Constitution, relevant legislation, policies, and guidelines, whether and to what extent municipalities are fulfilling their constitutional mandate,” Maile said.
The committee would start work immediately and was given three months to carry out its work.
