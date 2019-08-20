Chris Brown photographer battery charges dropped

The 'Loyal' hitmaker previously pleaded not guilty to felony battery after being detained by police who were waiting in the wings of his concert at the Coral Sky Ampitheatre in West Palm Beach.

LONDON - Chris Brown will no longer face charges for allegedly punching a photographer during a 2017 club appearance as the case has been dropped due to a lack of evidence.

The Loyal hitmaker previously pleaded not guilty to felony battery after being detained by police who were waiting in the wings of his concert at the Coral Sky Ampitheatre in West Palm Beach last July due to an outstanding warrant over the alleged attack at Tampa's Club Air the year before but now the case will go no further.

The State Attorney's Office told TMZ: "After a thorough review of the facts and information from the alleged victim, our office determined there was insufficient evidence to prosecute."

And an insider claimed to the website that the problem was the photographer "lacked credibility".

The 30-year-old singer had been booked to appear at the club and, according to the venue's management, he and his team were unhappy the unnamed snapper was taking photos of them, despite them asking him not to and refusing to pose for any pictures.

When the photographer continued his work while Brown was in the DJ booth, the Run It hitmaker was accused of lashing out and punching him in the mouth, causing lacerations to his face.

Brown - who has five-year-old daughter Royalty with his ex Nia Guzman - has had previous run-ins with the law, such as in May 2016 when he was thrown off a plane for allegedly smoking marijuana.

A week before, he received a visit from police following complaints from nearby residents after he and a friend began doing doughnuts on all-terrain vehicles (ATV) in the street, including on a number of lawns, and racing up and down the road at around 6pm.

Brown was also infamously convicted for assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna in February 2009, for which he was sentenced to five years of probation, one year of domestic violence counselling, and six months of community service.

His probation was finally lifted in March 2015.

In 2014, Brown spent nearly three months in jail for violating his probation after allegedly hitting a man in Washington, and had his probation revoked in January 2015 following a poor report which claimed he had a "knack" for finding trouble and had been present at two shootings, but he was not involved in either.

He is also still the focus of a rape investigation in France but no charges have been brought.