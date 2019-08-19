Kodwa: The R50k from CR17 campaign wasn’t buying my conscious

When Zizi Kodwa received the R50,000, he was the head of the Presidency at Luthuli House, a year after Cyril Ramaphosa was elected president.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) member Zizi Kodwa on Monday said he didn’t need to explain why Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential campaign paid him R50,000 almost two years after the governing party’s Nasrec conference.

Kodwa, who is also a member of the ANC’s national executive committee, confirmed he received the money from a bank account linked to Ramaphosa’s campaign but said the payment was not linked to the CR17 campaign.

The Sunday Independent reported over the weekend about how money generated by Ramaphosa’s campaign was allegedly abused by some campaign leaders. The newspaper reported that Small Business and Administration Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni received about R5 million from the campaign.

So, why did he receive money from Ramaphosa’s presidential campaign whose job was completed in 2017 already?

“The question you are trying to link is whether the R50,000 was to buy my conscious decision to support Ramaphosa in 2017, it’s not possible,” Kodwa said.

He said he had nothing to explain.

“Unless there is anything illegal about it,” he said.

Kodwa conceded though that the use of money at conferences was a problem in the ANC.

He said the party was in the process of reviewing its processes around how presidents were elected.

The Economic Freedom Fighters also confirmed that one of its Member of Parliament also benefited from the CR17 campaign.