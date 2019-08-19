Zim court dismisses opposition bid to lift protest ban
There were no reports that opposition supporters tried to defy the ban, nor were there reports of a police crackdown on protesters as there were on Friday in Harare.
HARARE - A court in Zimbabwe on Monday dismissed a challenge by the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) over a police ban on its planned protest in Bulawayo.
In Harare, last week, riot police used batons and teargas to break up a demonstration by opposition supporters.
The ruling by Bulawayo Magistrate Tinashe Tashaya was expected.
A similar High Court ruling upheld a police ban on planned demonstrations in Harare on Friday.
The police said they feared the Bulawayo protests would turn violent, and there was a strong police presence throughout the city on Monday.
It remains to be seen whether the MDC would push on with its demonstrations planned for other cities.
