Zim court dismisses opposition bid to lift protest ban

HARARE - A court in Zimbabwe on Monday dismissed a challenge by the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) over a police ban on its planned protest in Bulawayo.

In Harare, last week, riot police used batons and teargas to break up a demonstration by opposition supporters.

The ruling by Bulawayo Magistrate Tinashe Tashaya was expected.

A similar High Court ruling upheld a police ban on planned demonstrations in Harare on Friday.

The police said they feared the Bulawayo protests would turn violent, and there was a strong police presence throughout the city on Monday.

There were no reports that opposition supporters tried to defy the ban, nor were there reports of a police crackdown on protesters as there were on Friday in Harare.

It remains to be seen whether the MDC would push on with its demonstrations planned for other cities.