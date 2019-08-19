Six due in court after weekend farm attack in Malmesbury
Over the weekend, seven suspects assaulted a father and his two sons at their home.
CAPE TOWN - Six people are expected in court on Monday in connection with a farm attack in Malmesbury.
Authorities are still hunting for the seventh attacker.
Seven armed men confronted two brothers, aged 17 and 20, and their father before fleeing the scene with the family's belongings on Saturday evening.
Police then managed to arrest six of them, approximately 3km from the crime scene.
Lobby group AfriForum said 25 farm attacks were recorded in the province this year, four of which were murders.
Over the past two weeks, there were attacks in Elandsberg and Picketberg.
AfriForum's Jandre Van Zyl called for on community members to get involved.
“The community has to play a role in community safety.”
Last week, Premier Alan Winde and the provincial cabinet met with representatives from the agricultural sector, including Agri Western Cape, where safety concerns were raised.
Agri Western Cape's CEO Jannie Strydom said: “We need more visible policing, but we also need to mobilise the whole rural community to work together.”
