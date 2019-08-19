SADC urges international community to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe
This emerged from a SADC summit in Tanzania, where incoming chairperson and Tanzania’s President John Magufuli said the region should unite to support Zimbabwe.
JOHANNESBURG - Southern African heads of state have decided to collectively voice their disapproval of continuing sanctions against Zimbabwe.
The US, UK and the EU imposed arms embargoes, asset freezing and travel bans on Zimbabwe during former President Robert Mugabe’s tenure.
Magufuli said the country had turned a new page, but the remaining sanctions continue to hurt Zimbabweans and people in other member states.
“In the interest of all parties, these sanctions be removed. I urge all members to speak with one voice on the issue of Zimbabwe.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Namibian President Hage Geingob are among leaders who have previously spoken for the lifting of the sanctions.
