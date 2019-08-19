SABC heads to Labour Court to challenge ‘irregular appointments’

In a statement on Monday, the SABC said these were appointments that were deemed to had been effected without following relevant company policies.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) said it would file an application at the Labour Court on Tuesday to have irregular appointments within at the public broadcaster declared unlawful, invalid and set aside.

“The application follows recommendations of the reports of the Public Protector and the Parliamentary ad hoc committee, as well as the SABC’s internal investigation on irregular appointments,” said SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu.

“So far, 28 cases have been identified for the first phase of the process. The ongoing investigation might reveal further irregular appointments. All affected parties will be afforded an opportunity to oppose the application.”

Mthembu said the SABC remained committed to enforcing sound governance measures aimed at ensuring full compliance with all its policies.