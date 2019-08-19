RTMC, SAPS continue investigation into deadly Buccleuch Interchange taxi crash

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
Go

RTMC, SAPS continue investigation into deadly Buccleuch Interchange taxi crash

Officials said it appeared that the driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle.

Nine people were killed and four others were injured on Sunday 18 August 2019 in a taxi accident at the Buccleuch Interchange, Johannesburg. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter.
Nine people were killed and four others were injured on Sunday 18 August 2019 in a taxi accident at the Buccleuch Interchange, Johannesburg. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter.
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and members of the SAPS are on Monday expected to return to the scene of a taxi crash in Midrand where 10 people lost their lives.

The minibus overturned on the N1 south on Sunday between Allandale Road and the Buccleuch Interchange.

Officials said it appeared that the driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle. It then hit a concrete barrier.

Nine people died on impact, the other died a short while later.

The Transport ministry's Ayanda-Allie Paine: "As we try and locate the loved ones of those who died and see what help can be offered, the Road Accident Fund, they also come to the party when it comes to such tragic incidents. Whether or not they're able to be buried by their family members, help can be offered to them, financially and otherwise."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA