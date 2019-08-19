RTMC, SAPS continue investigation into deadly Buccleuch Interchange taxi crash
Officials said it appeared that the driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle.
JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and members of the SAPS are on Monday expected to return to the scene of a taxi crash in Midrand where 10 people lost their lives.
The minibus overturned on the N1 south on Sunday between Allandale Road and the Buccleuch Interchange.
Officials said it appeared that the driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle. It then hit a concrete barrier.
Nine people died on impact, the other died a short while later.
The Transport ministry's Ayanda-Allie Paine: "As we try and locate the loved ones of those who died and see what help can be offered, the Road Accident Fund, they also come to the party when it comes to such tragic incidents. Whether or not they're able to be buried by their family members, help can be offered to them, financially and otherwise."
