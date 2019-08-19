Rand falls as investors weigh local, global risks
At 1555 GMT the rand was 0.82% weaker at 15.4150 per dollar, tracking weakness in most emerging markets currencies as trade worries linger.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened on Monday as traders and investors continued to weigh heightened global growth risks against local uncertainty, while equities rose in line with global stock markets.
At 1555 GMT the rand was 0.82% weaker at 15.4150 per dollar, tracking weakness in most emerging markets currencies as trade worries linger.
The rand has fallen more than 7% since the beginning of August, pressured by the rising likelihood of a credit ratings downgrade by Moody’s linked to a massive, additional bailout for state power firm Eskom and signs of slower global growth.
The inversion of the US Treasury bond yield curve - widely viewed as a sign of looming global recession - for the first time since 2007, also put pressure on the rand last week.
“Lingering concerns over a global recession will continue influencing market sentiment in the week ahead, with world equities, emerging markets and riskier currencies in the direct firing line,” Lukman Otunuga, a senior research analyst at FXTM said in a note.
“Although treasury yields are recovering from record lows, the movements in bond markets will be monitored closely by investors.”
Locally, traders will also look to Wednesday’s release of local consumer price inflation for July, with the rand’s attraction as a carry yield target the key focus.
“While the rand is positioned to react on the inflation data, where the currency concludes the week will be influenced by external forces,” said Otunuga.
On the bourse, however, stocks rose to a three-month high. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s broader all-share index closed 0.95% up to 54,386 points, while the benchmark Top-40 index gained 1.01% to 48,647 points.
Leading the blue-chip index upwards was chemicals and energy company Sasol, which rose 3.29% to R273.71, while miner Anglo American gained 3.07% to R322.85. Pharmacist Clicks also increased 2.57% to R198.07.
Ryan Woods, trader at Independent Securities, said the stock market was lifted by factors including the prospect of government stimulus to stave off recession Germany.
China’s central bank also unveiled interest rate reforms expected to lower corporate borrowing costs, boosting hopes that major economies would seek to prop up stalling growth with fresh stimulus measures and lifting stock markets around the world.
Bonds weakened, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 adding 4.5 basis points to 8.43%.
More in Business
-
SABC heads to Labour Court to challenge ‘irregular appointments’
-
Nxasana: Jiba conspired to remove me from office
-
Fearing data privacy issues, Google cuts some Android data for wireless carriers
-
Movement supports please call me inventor’s latest Vodacom court challenge
-
Rand flat as investors weigh local, global risks
-
US economists expect recession in 2020 or 2021: survey
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.