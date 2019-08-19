Ramaphosa praises Tanzania as cradle of liberation struggle

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit in Tanzania focused on some key elements to boost the region’s economy.

With jobs a major priority, Ramaphosa said they focused on industrialisation and food production affected by drought.

Leaders spent the weekend focusing on Southern Africa’s main problems.

Added to this, he paid tribute to Tanzania.

“Tanzania is the cradle of the liberation struggle. It is a country that was selfless enough to host all the countries that waged liberation wars in the struggle against colonialists.”

The president went on to describe the SADC summit as a success and a momentous occasion for SADC heads of state.

The next SADC Summit will take place in Maputo, Mozambique, in August 2020.