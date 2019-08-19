Ramaphosa: I'm not distracted by PP legal battle

The Public Protector's probe into his ANC presidential election campaign's funding found he misled Parliament over a suspicious donation from African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa. He's denied any wrongdoing.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured South Africans that his legal battle with the Public Protector was not distracting him from his work.

Ramaphosa was speaking during a state visit to Tanzania.

“I was elected by the people of South Africa to do their work. This process has become a legal process and we should leave it to the courts. I am not able to judge what the outcome will be.”

Last week, the High Court in Pretoria ruled in Ramaphosa’s favour, temporarily sealing Busisiwe Mkhwebane's records related to her investigation.

It's one of several court battles involving the two.

