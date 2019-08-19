Ramaphosa: I'm not distracted by PP legal battle

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
Go

Ramaphosa: I'm not distracted by PP legal battle

The Public Protector's probe into his ANC presidential election campaign's funding found he misled Parliament over a suspicious donation from African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa. He's denied any wrongdoing.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa in Parliament on 17 July 2019. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa in Parliament on 17 July 2019. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured South Africans that his legal battle with the Public Protector was not distracting him from his work.

Ramaphosa was speaking during a state visit to Tanzania.

“I was elected by the people of South Africa to do their work. This process has become a legal process and we should leave it to the courts. I am not able to judge what the outcome will be.”

A probe into his ANC presidential election campaign's funding found he misled Parliament over a suspicious donation from African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa. He's denied any wrongdoing.

Last week, the High Court in Pretoria ruled in Ramaphosa’s favour, temporarily sealing Busisiwe Mkhwebane's records related to her investigation.

It's one of several court battles involving the two.

WATCH: Public Protector loses court battle to Cyril Ramaphosa

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA