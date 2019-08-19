Ramaphosa: I'm not distracted by PP legal battle
The Public Protector's probe into his ANC presidential election campaign's funding found he misled Parliament over a suspicious donation from African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa. He's denied any wrongdoing.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured South Africans that his legal battle with the Public Protector was not distracting him from his work.
Ramaphosa was speaking during a state visit to Tanzania.
“I was elected by the people of South Africa to do their work. This process has become a legal process and we should leave it to the courts. I am not able to judge what the outcome will be.”
A probe into his ANC presidential election campaign's funding found he misled Parliament over a suspicious donation from African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa. He's denied any wrongdoing.
Last week, the High Court in Pretoria ruled in Ramaphosa’s favour, temporarily sealing Busisiwe Mkhwebane's records related to her investigation.
It's one of several court battles involving the two.
WATCH: Public Protector loses court battle to Cyril Ramaphosa
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Thabo Mbeki: ANC has bigger problem around money
-
EFF wants members to confess if they received money from CR17 account
-
EFF: Mokwele's R40k proves Ramaphosa knew about ANC CR17 donations
-
ANC lies, rape and murder: Maphatsoe says he has all the ‘shocking’ files
-
Mkhwebane: The media ‘problematised’ Guptas, Zuma
-
Maimane: Mkhwebane lacks impartiality, technical ability to do job of PP
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.